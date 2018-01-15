Irish father and daughter back in Europe after being stranded in Ghana

An Irish woman and her father who were left stranded in Ghana at the weekend after their airline refused to let them board their flight home have arrived back in Europe.

Michaella Itaire and her father Michael Itaire were booked to fly to Brussels via Morocco with Royal Air Maroc on Saturday from the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city Accra.

The pair, who are both Irish citizens, had spent a two week holiday over Christmas in Ghana visiting family.

Mr Itaire, who is half-Ghanaian, was due to fly onwards to Dublin while his 23-year-old daughter would remain in Brussels where she is studying a Masters degree.

Ms Itaire graduated from Waterford Institute of Technology last year with a degree in legal studies and international trade and is a member of Young Fine Gael. She was scheduled to take an exam in Brussels on Monday.

However, when the pair arrived at Kotoka international airport in the early hours of Saturday morning, Ms Itaire said they were told they had too much luggage and would not be able to travel.

They were eventually allowed through security after leaving one bag behind but upon arrival at their gate were told all their bags had been taken off the aircraft and that they would not be allowed travel.

“It was the same woman at the gate ,” Ms Itaire told The Irish Times on Saturday. “I showed her my ticket but she turned her back on me and ignored us. She would not allow me to board and would not speak to me or reply when I asked why. I was so humiliated I wanted to cry.

“I was subjected to verbal discrimination based on being an Irish foreigner. Even when people came to my defence for this ill treatment I felt terrible. I tried not to cry, especially in front of her.”

Once the flight had taken off, the father and daughter made their way to the Royal Air Maroc office outside the airport building where they requested to be put on the next flight but say they were told the cost of transferring their tickets to a new flight was $400 (€328). Ms Itaire said they were unable to transfer fee.

After refusing to leave the Royal Air Maroc office until they were put on another flight for free, the head of the airline for Ghanaian operations met with the father and daughter.

Ms Itaire said the official gave them two options: they could either pay the cost of transferring to a new flight or he would call the police and have them removed from the office. She also said the airline official threatened her with arrest after speaking to her privately in his office. Eventually, after a few more hours of negotiations, the Itaires secured passage without paying on a flight leaving for Brussels via Casablanca the following day. They spent the night in the airport and boarded their flight without any problems on Sunday morning.

Ms Itaire made it back to Brussels in time for her exam while her father asked a family member in Ireland to transfer money into his account so he could book a new flight back to Dublin.

“I was so stressed out, I’m pretty sure I failed the exam. I hadn’t slept properly in two days, we hadn’t eaten properly. I was honestly falling asleep during the exam.”

Ms Itaire says her father is planning to sue the airline for their treatment in Kotoka airport. “We wanted a proper apology; if we got that we would have been happy and wouldn’t need to sue. I would at least know the next time I got to an airport I wouldn’t feel anxious about flying. This experience scared me and I told my dad if we don’t do something about it I’m not going to feel safe to fly, This is a national airline that treated us this way.”

The Irish Times sought a comment from Royal Air Maroc but received no reply.