Irish coming home face €200 Covid-19 test bill to cut quarantine period

People planning on returning home to Ireland this Christmas will have to pay up to €200 for a private Covid-19 test if they want to reduce their quarantine period.

The Cabinet has agreed that arrivals from EU “red” countries from midnight on November 29th will not have to restrict their movements for the full 14 days if they produce a negative PCR test at least five days after their arrival.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test is considered the gold standard in testing for Covid-19.

Covid testing is only free for people who fear they may have the illness but not for those who are travelling to and from other countries or want to shorten their period of movement restriction.

A number of medical centres and other companies are offering PCR tests for between €160 and €190, with varying turnaround times.

Procedures will vary but, typically, if you do a PCR test you can expect to get a clearance certificate to allow you move about freely.

Centric Health in Dublin 4 is offering PCR tests for €185, with results available within 24 to 48 hours. Tests are also available at Liffey Medical for €180 with a next day turnaround time. The Tropical Medical Bureau are offering PCR tests for €180 which includes the travel clearance certificate with a general turn around time of between 36 and 48 hours.

Meanwhile, an at-home testing company, LetsGetChecked, has begun offering Covid-19 tests to Irish customers.

Customers can order the PCR test from LetsGetChecked and perform the lower nasal swab at home before returning it to the company. LetsGetChecked will deliver results within 24 to 72 hours of the sample being received by the laboratory.

Travellers from “orange” regions will be allowed come into Ireland without restricting their movements as long as they have proof of a negative PCR test that was done no longer than three days before their arrival. Travellers from green regions will not need to restrict their movements when they arrive in another country.

Under the EU traffic light system, the map of green, orange, red and grey regions will be updated every Thursday based on EU epidemiological data and the changes will be applied in Ireland the following Monday.

A country or region will be coloured grey if there is insufficient data on testing and incidence rates can be found.

The Government has said it would keep travel from the US under review but the same “red” country arrangements would apply to travellers from there. (Read Conor Pope’s Q&A on the new arrangements for travel)

Last Christmas around 1.2 million people arrived into and departed from Dublin Airport over the festive period.

Passengers using Dublin Airport will be able to be pay for a test pre-flight for coronavirus after the Cabinet approved a planning exemption for a privately run testing facility at the airport. The airport testing will allow Irish travellers to go to regions classified as “orange” under the EU traffic-light system for international travel where, if they have a negative test, they will not be required to restrict their movements for 14 days.

Two drive-in Covid-19 test centres will also open at Cork and Shannon airports on Thursday, with tests understood to be priced from €149.