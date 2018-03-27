Ireland to expel Russian diplomat over Salisbury attack

One Russian diplomat based in Ireland is to be expelled, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has confirmed.

The Russian Ambassador was summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs this afternoon to be informed of the decision.

The decision followed a briefing by Mr Coveney of his Government colleagues at this morning’s Cabinet meeting.

In a statement the Department of Foreign Affairs cited the agreement of European leaders at the summit in Brussels last week that “the Russian Federation is highly likely to have been responsible for the attack in Salisbury on March 4th, 2018, and that there is no plausible alternative explanation.”

“The use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic chemicals as weapons, by anyone, anywhere, is particularly shocking and abhorrent. The attack in Salisbury was not just an attack against the United Kingdom, but an affront to the international rules-based system on which we all depend for our security and wellbeing” the statement said.

The statement said following the European Council conclusions, and an assessment by the security services, Mr Coveney decided to expel one member of the embassy staff in Dublin.

Russia has 17 accredited diplomats at its embassy near Rathgar, in south Dublin.

The secretary general of the Department Niall Burgess has met with the Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov to inform him of the Minister’s decision in the last hour.

Mr Filatov is due to speak to reporters about the decision this afternoon.

The decision by the Irish Government followed the expulsion on Monday by the United States, European countries and their allies of dozens of Russian diplomats.

The White House announced sweeping measures, including the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closing of the Russian consulate in Seattle, in the first in a co-ordinated wave of announcements across Europe yesterday.

Canada and Ukraine and Australia also announced plans to expel Russian individuals.

In echoes of the Cold War, Moscow warned of retaliatory actions, describing the developments as a “provocative gesture”.

Terminated

According to the department, Mr Filatov was informed “the accreditation of a member of his staff with diplomatic status is to be terminated, in line with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

“The individual in question is required to leave the jurisdiction,” the statement says

Earlier, Labour leader Brendan Howlin urged caution over expelling Russian diplomats. He said he fully supported the stand taken by the European Council showing solidarity with the UK, but he thought the step of Ireland expelling diplomats would be more problematic especially for an action that did not impact on Ireland directly.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he wanted to see any evidence involving diplomats in Ireland. “Are there activities going on in Dublin that shouldn’t be going on? Any information should be provided to the Opposition.”

Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes said the Government should brief Opposition leaders on a security assessment on the role of 17 Russian officers based at the country’s embassy in Rathgar, Dublin.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy also called for the evidence to be shared “or at least presented” to Opposition leaders.

Both were speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show on which Mr Murphy also questioned the reliability of the evidence being provided.

However, he said he knew that foreign agents were operating in Ireland “without the Government doing anything.” He added that the Irish Government should be getting full information from the UK which could then be fully analysed.