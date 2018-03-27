Cork bans private cars on Patrick Street in the afternoons

Private cars will no longer be allowed drive along Patrick Street in the afternoon, under Cork City Council measures which come into effect today.

The Cork Business Association said it is reserving judgement on the Cork Movement Strategy, adding it will only work if it is managed properly.

Access to Patrick Street will be limited to buses, taxis, cyclists and emergency vehicles between 3pm and 6.30pm with the aim of prioritising bus movements on Patrick Street during very busy periods.

A Cork City Council spokeswoman said the changes will reduce delays and ensure a more reliable bus service. “All restrictions will be clearly sign posted and we would ask drivers to pay particular attention to these signs and to be patient with other road users as they adjust to the new layout.”

City centre

Cork Business Association chief executive, Lawrence Owens said the organisation supported any measures to improve public transport and movement through the city centre .

“We will monitor the results and, if it works, then fine but if it doesn’t work, then like all trials, it should be reversed,” said Mr Owens .

“The caveat we would put on it is that Cork City Council engage with the general public through the papers, radio, social media and ground signage so that they are fully aware of the changes because a time framed restriction like this can be very confusing for people.”

He warned of the potential for “mayhem” if the council fails to manage the scheme, adding that some drivers still attempt to proceed along Oliver Plunkett Street, which has been pedestrianised for 10 years.

And unlike in Oliver Plunkett Street where there are bollards to prevent people driving down the street there are no bollards involved in the closing off of Patrick Street to private cars as the street needs to remain open to other vehicles, he said.

Originally, the ban was to extend from noon until 6.30pm but councillors reduced it over concerns from traders. The scheme is now being run on a trial basis.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council confirmed that a section of Bowling Green Street will be made two-way permanently to allow access to apartments, but there will be no access to Patrick Street thereafter.

Nothbound traffic

To avoid Patrick Street during the afternoon period, the council has advised northbound traffic approaching from the South or West (Lough area, Wilton, Victoria Cross etc) via Dyke Parade or Wood Street to turn into Prospect Row before the Mercy Hospital.

Traffic approaching Patrick Street from Grand Parade will be diverted via Daunt Square and Cornmarket Street towards the quays, while there will be no access to Patrick’s Street from Academy Street.

Instead drivers can turn into Emmet Place (towards Cork Opera House) or drive on into Drawbridge Street and Perry Street but there will be no exit to Patrick Street from Drawbridge Street except for taxis, minibuses, emergency vehicles and cyclists.

Westbound traffic approaching from Merchant Quay will similarly be unable to turn onto Patrick Street and should proceed across on to Lavitt’s Quay and along Kyrl’s Quay and Bachelor’s Quay to Grattan Street to exit on to Washington Street and the Western Road.