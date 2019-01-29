Ireland’s oldest extra celebrates 90th birthday on Fair City

Popular Irish television drama Fair City turns 30 this year, but it is also celebrating another milestone this year: being home to Ireland’s oldest extra at 90 years old.

Edward Quinn, started working on Fair City a year ago when his wife Oonagh died.

Mr Quinn initially thought it might be a way to keep himself busy and help with the loss of his wife, but he is now a regular on the show and has been on set nearly every two weeks.

Before retirement, Mr Quinn was a quantity surveyor and had no experience in television or film. Recently he was featured in a number of Christmas episodes and had his 83-year-old brother Vincent join him on set for one of the days of filming.

“It is fantastic to be involved in Fair City and experience something I have been watching for the last 30 years,” Mr Quinn said.

“I feel like I am part of the Fair City family. I’ve made some great friends. I thought at 89 when my wife sadly passed, there would not have been much for me to do but I now have a new lease of life. I’m only sorry I didn’t do this decades ago.”

Mr Quinn got involved in the show through MovieExtras.ie, which is a casting company for extras on Irish television shows.

The Fair City casting manager at MovieExtras.ie, Debbie Byrne, said of Mr Quinn: “He is a gentleman and much loved by everyone on the set. We wish he had made the decision to become an extra years earlier.”