Illegal dumping in east coast uplands continues despite reductions

The amount of rubbish being dumped in the foothills of the Dublin and Wicklow mountains has dropped dramatically in the last 12 years.

That is according to the Pure Project which is using a combination of enforcement, litter collection and awards to build pride and respect for the upland wilderness areas.

A partnership between public bodies, local residents, hillwalkers and farmers, Pure has just one lorry which patrols the uplands removing a range of builders’rubble, household waste and burnt out wrecks.

The latest discovery of waste was at Ballyteige Woods in west Wicklow where the assorted rubbish included a gas cylinder, a broken lawnmower, drawers, timber, painting and decorating materials, plastic containers, sheets and even a Wellington boot.

According to the Pure Project, the recent spell of fine weather, which brought crowds out to the Sally Gap and Glendalough despite warnings of social distancing, saw some areas comprehensively littered.

Especially littered were beauty spots around Glenmacnass waterfall and Glendalough itself.

Social distancing

Given the Government warnings about social distancing, the Pure Project’s community clean-ups have had to be cancelled but manager Ian Davis said many people have been taking turns to go out as individuals with black plastic bags and collect the litter. Bags are left at the sides of the roads by appointment with the Pure lorry, which then goes out to collect.

The lorry also collects from sites where builders have clearly been fly tipping, such as Ballyteige Woods.

According to Mr Davis, annual comparisons of amounts of collected waste have fallen since the Pure Project was set up. He said in January and February 2008, some 80 tonnes of illegally dumped material was collected “and this year we have removed 20 tonnes, that’s a 75 per cent reduction”.

Last year, Pure removed 150 tonnes of rubbish from the landscape a figure which compared to 344 tonnes in 2009, and represents a 56 per cent reduction.

Pure also extends its work by encouraging local communities in rural areas to “adopt” a mile of public road, clearing ditches and keeping a watch for those who dump rubbish from moving cars.

Direct correlation

Mr Davis said thousands of volunteers collectively worked on more than 700km of roads, mountains, woodlands, valleys and upland amenities, adopting a mile of roadway, as part of the Pure Mile scheme.

Pure claims to be the first project of its kind in Ireland and works with a number of statutory and non-statutory organisations, including local authorities in Dublin and Wicklow, the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Coillte, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the Wicklow Uplands Council.

Mr Davis said the network of well-intentioned uplands users, including hill walkers and residents, has been key to the success of the scheme.

“The reduction in dumping is a direct correlation with the increase of Pure Mile areas. Pure Mile volunteers have totally transformed the upland regions and because of their dedication, determination, and enthusiasm, they have not only reduced illegal dumping, but in some areas, eliminated the problem.

Pure provides all groups engaging with the Pure Mile scheme with Pure Mile signage, bags, gloves, litter pickers and high-vis vests, and they also remove all of the rubbish collected by the groups.

In addition to the Pure Mile scheme, Pure also employs a number of preventative measures, covert CCTV operations, public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives in schools.