‘I didn’t know why she was screaming at me . . . then I saw all the fire’

A woman has described how a car exploded behind her as she walked out of a mutlistorey car park fire which destroyed 50 vehicles in Cork city on Saturday.

Bank worker Liz Blacksmith had put her grocery shopping in to the boot of her car on level one at the Douglas Village centre shortly before 7pm on Saturday night when she was made aware of the crisis. As Ms Blacksmith was putting her trolley back, a staff member screamed at her to evacuate the centre.

“I didn’t know why she was screaming at me and I just looked at her and then I saw all the fire and the thick black smoke.

“Then all of a sudden when we were walking out another car exploded. Myself and another man were the two last people on the floor to get out. The flames and the black smoke were horrific.

“The glass doors before you get on to the escalator had automatically shut. We were ushered by another staff member to go in to another room to actually get on to the escalator to get out.”

Cork City Fire Brigade crews attending the fire in the multi-storey parking facility of the Douglas Village Shopping Centre in Cork on Saturday. Photograph: Cork City Fire Brigade/PA Wire

The Permanent TSB employee said there is great credit due to the staff members for getting all of the shoppers out safety. However, she expressed concern that a smoke alarm didn’t go off.

“There was no panic inside. It was amazing. People were still trying to pay for their shopping. It was surreal. There was no smoke alarm and no sprinkler. There are an awful lot of questions to be answered.”

Ms Blacksmith said the great achievement in the circumstances involves the fact that there was no loss of life.

“Somebody asked me if I was okay and I found myself saying ‘I wish I had gone to Aldi’. But nobody died or was injured.”

Business impact

The fire broke out shortly before 7pm on Saturday. Over 50 fire fighters worked in intense temperatures to contain the blaze.

It is not known when the centre will reopen. Manager of Douglas Village Bartosz Mieszela says that it would be very difficult for traders to operate without a car park.

“We only have the multistorey car park . . . The car park in relation to the functioning of the centre is critical.”

It is understood that a people carrier was the first car to go on fire with the blaze spreading quickly given the close proximity of vehicles.

Businesses in the centre which were impacted by flooding six years ago that nearly destroyed their livelihoods are now battling to keep the show on the road.

Sarah Spillane, Manager of Mimosa Flowers, still has to make 70 to 80 corsages for Debs balls this week. She is determined to not let her customers down.

“I have a wedding to do as well on Wednesday but I was on to the bride and I told her that everything was going to be okay. A woman has offered us her studio to work from over the next few days.

“Our fridge is in the centre and we are hoping to get in there as well. Once we get access to a bit of stock we will be able to fulfill our orders.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, in a visit to Millstreet, Co Cork, said he was hugely appreciative of the efforts of the fire service and the gardaí.

“The immediate response of the fire service in a very confined space and a very difficult location. They did a great job.”

A helpline is in operation for impacted customers who have cars still in the car park. It can be contacted on 087 950 9800