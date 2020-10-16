HSE proposes taking over up to 40% of activity in private hospitals

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has proposed taking over up to 40 per cent of activity in private hospitals, potentially for two years, to deal with further surges in Covid-19 cases.

It is understood that under its proposals the HSE is seeking private hospital facilities to provide “time-dependent” complex medical and surgical treatment for public patients in a non-Covid environment.

However, in some cases patients with Covid-19 would be treated in private hospitals under the HSE proposals.

The HSE said on Friday it was “engaging with private hospitals to provide services at a number of different levels”. It did not answer questions on how many private hospitals had so far agreed to its proposals.

The HSE said the areas on which it was engaging with the private sector included: “A safety net agreement for activation in the case of a further extreme Covid-19 surge in the near future. It is designed to facilitate a rapid response to the challenges which this situation would present to patients, to private hospitals and to the HSE.

“Secondly due to the ongoing impact of Covid 19 on services and in particular, hospitals’ restricted capacity to deliver non-Covid care the HSE has tendered for private hospitals services to provide different services to support the public health system in delivering services and ensure continuity. Examples of these services include – provision of inpatient treatment and care for time dependent and urgent care, inpatient scheduled care such as orthopaedics, outpatient services and access to diagnostic services.”

The HSE proposals have been criticised by doctors working in the private sector as being “poorly thought out” and not fully grasping that private hospitals were currently operating at full capacity and are dealing with patients with conditions that are equally as complex as those in the public system.

Since the-then government terminated the State’s three-month takeover of private hospitals at the end of June, the HSE has been in negotiations with the independent hospital sector on a successor agreement to deal with any future surge in Covid-19 cases.

Under its latest proposals the HSE is not seeking to take over the full operational capacity of private hospitals.

Instead as part of talks with individual private hospitals it is looking for an accord that would provide for guaranteed access on a pre-agreed basis to 40 per cent of the typical in-patient and day-case activity levels on a graduated basis.

It is understood the HSE is seeking an “all inclusive” package of care to be provided under any new agreement including the services of doctors in the private hospital . This would be paid for in overall fee. It would be up to the private hospital to make arrangements for such an overall package of care. The HSE would not envisage having any direct contractual arrangement with individual medical consultants.

However, the HSE is understood to want provision in any new agreement to send some of its own clinical or other staff to private hospitals to deal with a particular service requirement and in such a scenario this would be reflected in the price that it paid for the package of care.

In such circumstances the HSE would deal with the indemnity cover for the doctors concerned.

If a private hospital wanted to offer additional capacity to the HSE over the maximum of 40 per cent set out in the proposals, this would be subject to a separate agreement.

It is understood the proposals envisage that where a public patient was treated as a private patient under a new agreement, any income received from a health insurance company with respect of the particular case would be offset against the bill paid by the HSE.

Patients who are liable for statutory public hospital charges would be billed for these by the private hospital under the proposals and income received would be offset against costs charged to the HSE.

The HSE has proposed that any new agreement with private hospitals would run for 24 months. However, there would be a review after a year that would look at developments regarding the pandemic including treatments or the availability of a Covid-19 vaccine.

After the mid-point review, a private hospital or the HSE could end the arrangements on foot of one month’s notice.

The HSE proposed that among the measures that would lead to a triggering of its proposals for the private hospitals would be:

*national Covid-19 infection rate in the community;

* national Covid-19 hospitalisation rates;

* national ICU occupancy levels;

* national acute hospital occupancy greater than 85 per cent;

* public hospital emergency department pressure points.

There would be a five -day maximum period of notice from the time the provisions of the deal were triggered to the point where the HSE would have access to the private hospital capacity.

Members of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association, a new organisation set up recently that represents medical specialists in the private sector, on Thursday night expressed unhappiness with the HSE proposals.

It said although it would be supportive of measures in the national interest, the HSE proposals were poorly thought out. It said the HSE still did not fully grasp how private hospitals functioned. It said private hospitals were operating at full capacity at present and that they were dealing with cases that were equally as complex as those in the public system.

Last weekend, Brian Fitzgerald, the deputy chief executive of the Beacon Hospital, told the annual conference of the Irsh Hospital Consultants Association his board at that point was “not inclined” to sign a new agreement with the Government and HSE.

However, he said if there was a major crisis, hospitals such as the Beacon would step up and do what it could.