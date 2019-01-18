Graveyard plot for two among items being auctioned by GAA club

A GAA club in Monaghan has been attracting some grave publicity this week after coming up with a novel plot for a fund raiser which it hopes will clear its debts.

Corduff Gaels GAA in Monaghan is holding a black tie ball on Saturday night to mark its golden jubilee and the main attraction is likely to be an auction of a “graveyard plot for two of your choice in Corduff or Raferagh Cemetery” close to its ground.

The club has been asking bidders to dig deep all week to secure the macabre prize as it seeks to clear debts incurred as a result of a redevelopment of its ground in 2003.

The auction, if it is a success, will leave the club debt free.

The aim is to pay off the last €50,000 owed on a €1.5 million redevelopment project.

Officials at the club are only delighted with the response to their novel lot, both from the public and from the media. The club has been tweeting its happiness with the reaction to lot number five since the story first appeared across multiple media platforms.

While all the attention has been on the side-by-side graves, there are other lots which are sure to attract some interest.

Also on offer at the auction is a Golden Charolais weanling heifer, a European weekend break and two VIP tickets to the All Ireland Football and Hurling Finals.

And there’s more. Other items up for grabs included tickets to a Liverpool vs Manchester United match next season, tickets to see Ireland play England in the Six Nations at the start of February and an evening with local football legend Conor McManus who has agreed to show up at a children’s party or host a training session for the winning bidder .

There are also bids being accepted for two loads of quarried stone.