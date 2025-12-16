Want to bring your Christmas side dishes back to centre stage? Just add a twist

When it comes to Christmas dinner, a lot of forward planning is required. Who’s hosting this year? How many people will be dining? Will Granny want sherry trifle for dessert or would we be better off going with cheese? Turkey crown or whole bird? These are just some of the questions that plague us throughout the month of December as we zero in on the big day.

Many of us repeat the same old dishes year in, year out, with turkey and ham in a starring role – and there’s nothing wrong with that. However, I think the festive feast really is more about the side dishes. Four different types of potato graced our table last year, as well as stuffing, sprouts, carrots, parsnips, broccoli, cauliflower and gravy. Honestly, I think I only had one tiny piece of turkey as I piled my plate with accompaniments.

If, like me, you go all in for side dishes, do you ever consider sprucing up your offering? While, in my humble opinion, my family achieved near-perfection with last year’s menu, as we approach the festive season, I’ve been thinking about taking a fresh approach this year instead – purists, you may want to look away now.

Instead of boring sprouts, hispi cabbage will be the main green on my table this year. Charred, then brushed with gochujang and honey, it will bring intensity and depth. If you’d rather a fresher option, have you considered a salad? It might sound a bit sacrilegious when planning a decadent meal, but consider this – tender kale, rocket, roasted butternut squash, pecans, dried cranberries and lemon dressing. Add a little goat’s cheese and you’re bringing seasonally appropriate flavours to your table while trying something new.

Surprise combined with a little familiarity is the ideal path to follow – for example, instead of relying on your typical mashed potatoes, why not try, as recommended by chef Barry Sun of Volpe Nera, folding through some caramelised onions to cure you of any classic side-dish fatigue you may be suffering. Catherine Rooney, head chef at The Lounge at The Fitzwilliam Dublin, agrees, noting that a surprise twist is just the thing you need to impress at Christmas.

“My family love Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, and I do too – it’s nostalgic and comforting – but, as a chef, I do like to surprise my guests with something unexpected by offering alternative sides, like Guinness and Dubliner rarebit soldiers,” Rooney says of a dish that features on her Christmas-time menu.

“It brings a bold and unexpected twist to the Christmas table; plus, they are easy to prepare but impressive. It’s all about surprising people with flavours they didn’t know they needed at Christmas.”

Grilled sweetheart cabbage with mustard and crispy pancetta (centre)

“Christmas sides should be comforting but still have a bit of sparkle,” says chef Barry Sun. “This cabbage has a lovely balance; it’s rich, savoury and spicy, with the pancetta bringing depth and the cabbage keeping things fresh.”

Serves : 4 Course : Side dish

Ingredients 1 large cabbage

100g pancetta, cubed

100g extra-virgin olive oil

100g Dijon mustard

3-4 tbs honey, to taste

2 tbs lemon juice

2 tbs apple cider vinegar or more lemon juice

1 clove garlic, pressed or minced

A pinch each of fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

Make the dressing first. Combine all of the ingredients and whisk until blended. Taste, and season with additional pepper if necessary. This dressing is intentionally bold, but if it tastes too tart for your liking, whisk in another tablespoon of honey. Cut the cabbage into quarters, ensuring that you keep a little of the root so that it holds its shape. Steam the cabbage for about 20 minutes until softened, and let it cool down. While the cabbage is steaming, fry the pancetta in a large pan until browned and crisp. Leave on a paper-towel-lined plate to soak up any excess oil. Heat a non-stick frying pan with a little olive oil and colour the cabbage golden brown on each side, seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve with the mustard dressing drizzled over and the pancetta on top.

Shop-bought options to add to your cart this year

Chickpea, Kohlrabi & Sweet Potato Curry, €10.95 from Fallon & Byrne

While this is technically a vegan main course, this curry would work wonderfully as a side dish as the hits of cumin and coconut would work wonderfully with turkey.

Simply Better Creamy Cabbage & Leek Gratin, €4.99 from Dunnes Stores

Why should potatoes get all of the love when it comes to gratin? Instead, try this creamy cabbage and leek concoction for a decadent change.

Pigs in Blankets Mac & Cheese, €12.50 from M&S

This dish combines bacon-wrapped sausages, macaroni pasta, cheesy sauce and cranberries for a very festive treat. Pasta might not be the typical Christmas side dish, but this might just be the thing for your table this year if you’re a mac and cheese fan.

Signature Tastes Salmon Gratin, €4.99 from SuperValu

Looking to add some seafood to your feast? This gratin, with its white wine sauce and herby tomato crumb, will fit the bill while adding lots of texture and freshness.