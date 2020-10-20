Government planned to extend sweeping pandemic powers with 45-minute debate

Concerns have been raised after it emerged the Government planned to extend significant elements of emergency Covid powers after a Dáil debate of just 45 minutes.

Members of the Dáil’s business committee were told on Monday that the Government intended to extend powers under Part 3 of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020, which were due to expire under a “sunset clause” on November 9th, until June 2021. Many of the regulations key to the Government response to the pandemic were rolled out under this legislation.

The intention was to include that motion in a 45-minute slot this Thursday scheduled to debate rolling over other, less contentious measures contained in another emergency powers act introduced this year.

A Government source indicated that opposition parties would be approached in an effort to secure more speaking time for the motion, but it has reignited concerns about oversight of extraordinary powers given to the Government in its effort to deal with the virus.

Liam Herrick, executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, said Part 3 of the Act has been the basis for multiple regulations introduced by the Minister for Health during the crisis.

“It gives powers to the Minister for Health to introduce regulations under the Health Act. That has been the primary legal basis for more than 20 regulations we have had since April, dealing with movement, work, international travel and the passenger information forms,” he said. Mr Herrick added that the 45-minute slot allotted “indicates there’s to be no substantive Oireachtas consideration.”

Opposition figures also criticised the move. Michael McNamara, the Independent TD for Clare who chaired the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee, said the move was tantamount to “stopping parliamentary accountability.”

“If you take out the ordinary checks and balances of power in a democracy, it’s a very dangerous thing,” he said. “If the Government are going to roll over any regulations they need to be debated,” he said.

Mr McNamara also warned that at a general level, seeking to enforce regulations with fines and legal powers was unlikely to secure public support. “I don’t think that laws work. I don’t think you can police public health,” he said. “If nine months into it we have to deploy the coercive powers of the State, we’ve failed profoundly in our messaging,” he said, adding that much of the early work to flatten the curve of infection was done without the threat of legal sanction.

Mr Herrick said that in March, “the Government conceded these powers were so extraordinary they would be subject to parliamentary oversight by having to go back to the Oireachtas for an extension of the period”, but that the current slot allotted to debate was not sufficient.

David Kenny, assistant professor in the School of Law in Trinity College Dublin, said the introduction of sunsetting is one of the most important elements of powers such as those in question. “Serious and rigorous legislative discussion of extension of powers is necessary, as is more active scrutiny by the legislature of the regulations made under these Acts,” he said.

The powers given to Government to combat the pandemic are necessarily very extensive, and these are some of the only means of democratic oversight we have.”

A note given to members of the Business committee outlines that the powers should be extended as Covid-19 “still represents a public health emergency and continues to pose a grave threat to human life and public health” and that recently “there has been a serious deterioration in the epidemiological situation nationally.”

Given the trajectory of the disease, it argues that some level of restrictions will be required in the weeks and months ahead, and that while progress has been made in treating the virus, there is still a need for public health measures facilitated by the legislation.