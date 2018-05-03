Government may have had advance notice of smear check cases

Members of the Government may have been told about almost a dozen claims by women seeking damages as a result of smear tests organised through the CervicalCheck service.

Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach Martin Fraser told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee on Thursday morning that list of “sensitive” cases involving the State Claims Agency, was provided to the Government quarterly.

The State Claims Agency was centrally involved in the State’s defence of the case taken by Limerick woman Vicky Phelan who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017.

The diagnosis followed a false negative result from a cervical smear which was tested in 2011.

Mr Fraser told the Committee two separate lists of “sensitive” cases are compiled by civil servants for the Government, every three months.

Mr Fraser’s comments appears to suggest some members of Government may have known in advance that Ms Phelan and other women were pursuing claims over their difficulties with the CervicalCheck service.

Mr Fraser said he personally had not been aware of the case taken by Ms Phelan before it was raised in the media in recent weeks.

In response to questions from Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry, Mr Fraser said he could not be exact about which department provided the Government with the list of sensitive cases being taken against the Government, but it was likely to be the Department of Finance.

Mr Fraser undertook to bring a note on the process involved to the committee.

More to follow.