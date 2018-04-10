Girl (2) critical after falling from apartment balcony in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a “tragic incident” where a two-year-old baby girl is in critical condition after falling from a window in her home.

The incident happened on Monday evening at approximately 6.30pm at an apartment complex in Mount Garrett Park, Tyrrelstown.

The child fell from the third floor of the building. Gardaí do not suspect foul play at this stage, but the investigation is ongoing.

The child was taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital and remains in a critical condition.