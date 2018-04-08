Appeal for information on man (45) missing in Galway

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old man missing from his home in Tuam since Saturday night.

Michael Cunniffe was last seen when he left work from Parkmore Industrial Estate in Galway, late on, Saturday night.

He is described as being 1.68m (5ft 6in) in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a maroon hoodie, black jeans and white runners.

Mr Cunniffe is believed to be driving his car, a black seat Ibiza, registration number 06-D-6792.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.