Girl (11) killed while out cycling was ‘kind, talented’

The 11-year-old girl killed when she was struck by a car while out cycling with her eight-year-old brother on Easter Sunday morning has been described as “kind, talented and wonderful.”

The girl, named as Bridget Ward, was from the Ahascragh, Ballinasloe area of Co Galway. Her brother Paddy who was injured in the crash was said to be recovering in Portiuncula Hospital on Tuesday.

Both children were pupils at Eglish primary school and the school has paid tribute to them on its Facebook page.

The school said: “Our school community is deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death today of our student, classmate and friend, Bridget. A kind, talented and wonderful girl in so many ways, she will always hold a special place in our hearts. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family on this sad day and we pray for a full and speedy recovery for her brother, Paddy.

Dozens of messages of sympathy have also been posted on the school’s page by friends and sympathisers.

Funeral details for Bridget are expected to be announced later.

The Catholic Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran also offered his condolences and prayers saying “ I join with the parish community of Ahascragh and Caltra, in asking God to give his consolation and strength to the Ward family, and to guide those who are caring for Paddy in hospital. May Jesus, whose resurrection we celebrate today, be close to Bridget and give her eternal life with all the saints. I offer my condolences also to the community of Creggane Estate and to the teachers and all their young friends at Eglish National School.”

Meanwhile gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact them. The collision occurred on a straight, undulating stretch of road not far from the roadside site where the children, members of a traveller family, live. Weather conditions were good at the time of the incident.

A number of people aged in their 20s were in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash happened a few kilometres from the scene of another incident, which led to the deaths of two local women, a year ago.

Gardaí said anyone with information about the collision should contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 0909 631890.