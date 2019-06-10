Girl (10) found safe and well after going missing on Monday
Maria Thorgaard Sonne failed to return to her Dublin 8 home after school
Maria Thorgaard Sonne, described as being approximately 4’11” height, of slim build with long dark hair and green eyes, was reported missing by family members to gardaí on Monday evening.
A 10-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her Dublin 8 home for school on Monday has been found safe and well.
Gardaí thanked the public for their help in locating the girl.