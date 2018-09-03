Garda Clerkin, who died in IRA bomb attack, remembered as plaque unveiled

A retired Garda sergeant told a gathering he could still recall Garda Michael Clerkin’s “warm smiling face”, 42 years after an IRA bomb took his life.

Retired sergeant Jim Cannon was speaking on Monday as a plaque was unveiled close to the site where 24 year-old Garda Clerkin was killed by an IRA booby-trap bomb on October 16th, 1976.

Garda Clerkin and Sgt Cannon along with colleagues Det Garda Tom Peters, Det Garda Ben Thornton and Garda Gerry Bohan attended a derelict house at Garryhinch on the Laois-Offaly border.

They had earlier received information that a bomb was being prepared at the house ahead of an assassination attempt on TD, Oliver J Flanagan, father of the current Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan.

Garda Clerkin entered the house and the bomb exploded, killing him and seriously wounding his colleagues. Det Garda Tom Peters lost his sight and hearing as a result of the blast.

At St Brigid’s Community Centre in Garryhinch, where the plaque was unveiled, Mr Cannon extended his good wishes and prayers to Tom Peters, who was unable to attend. “The bombed house is no longer there but the pains and suffering are still there,” Mr Cannon said.

“Michael Clerkin was a highly efficient member of An Garda Síochána. He was very involved in sporting activities, a great youth leader, a lovely man, very popular and a great colleague. Even after 42 years I still remember his warm smiling face,” he said.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick described the event as “a huge atrocity” as he thanked the community who helped erect the plaque and those who assisted the injured gardaí on the night.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said the events of that night had left “irreparable memories of a very sad nature imprinted on the minds of the surviving gardaí present here this morning.”

“I want to acknowledge the bravery of the five men involved. I want to acknowledge the suffering and pain that not only was endured by them but also their families,” he said.

“From a personal point of view, this has had a lasting effect on myself and my family, because the phone call to Portlaoise was wrapped in a threat to take the life of my father. I want to acknowledge the manner an Garda Síochána acted on the occasion in order to protect members of my family as well as the wider community,” he remarked.

Michael Clerkin’s sister Margaret thanked those involved in organising the event, which was attended by family members including Peter Clerkin, who wore his brother’s Scott Medal at the ceremony.