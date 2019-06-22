Garda appeal to identify body of man found on Co Clare beach

Gardaí are seeking assistance in identifying the body a man who was discovered on a Co Clare beach on June 7th.

The man was found on Kilmacrehy Beach, Liscannor, Co Clare, located between the Cliffs of Moher to the north and Spanish Point to the south.

The man is believed to be of an Asian background, and was 5’10, with short, tight dark hair, clean shaven and of slim build.

The man was found wearing a black puffa style jacket, black round neck T-shirt with the word “Youthful” printed in red across the front, black knee long Adidas acrylic shorts, black “Spyder” long tracksuit pants and black “Nike” runners with a white sole.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065-7072180 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.