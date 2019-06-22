Detectives arrest two men after €800,000 drugs seizure in Cork

Gardaí have arrested two men for questioning following the seizure of €800,000-worth of cannabis in an intelligence-led operation in Cork city Friday evening.

Detectives from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad carried out a search of a car on the Lower Glanmire Road near Kent Railway Station at around 5.15pm and found 5.5 kilos of cannabis herb with a street value of €110,000

Officers arrested two men in their mid-40s from Mahon and Togher on the southside of Cork before finding another 34 kilos of cannabis in a follow-up search of a house in Ballyphehane.

Gardaí estimate the total value of the drugs seized to be around €795,000 and they believe the drugs were destined for the local Cork market.

Both suspects were arrested under drug trafficking legislation which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released.

Both men were both brought to Mayfield Garda Station where detectives spent the evening questioning them about the huge €500,000 drugs haul.

Detectives were set to resume questioning both men at Mayfield Garda Station on Saturday morning.