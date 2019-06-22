Woman (37) dies in car crash in Co Antrim

A 37-year-old woman has died and another is in critical condition in hospital after a car crash on the Crankill Road in Ballymena on Friday night.

It is understood the woman who died was the front seat passenger in a red Toyota Yaris vehicle, which collided with a black Volkswagen Passat at around 6.40pm.

The driver of the Yaris is in critical condition, while two rear passengers sustained injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The two male occupants of the Passat were taken to hospital but have since been released.

PSNI are appealing for witness to the collision and can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1558 21/06/19.”