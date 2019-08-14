Gardaí foil attempted ATM raid in Co Cavan town

Gardaí have foiled an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia, Co Cavan overnight.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred between 3am and 4am on Wednesday morning.

Plain clothes gardaí attached to the Cavan/Monaghan Garda division intervened as the men were about to use an excavator to remove the ATM from the front wall of the Riverfront Hotel in the town.

Local councillor Shane P O’Reilly tweeted that the men involved were “reported to be armed and dangerous” and that armed gardaí were at the scene.

There has been a large number of ATM thefts on both sides of the Border in the last year with 16 thefts alone in the North since the start of the year.

In the Republic, 15 ATMs have been robbed since the beginning of the year including four in one night in April.

Both the Garda and the PSNI believe the targeting of ATMs is a direct result of the increasing switch to cashless transactions which means retail premises do not hold as much money as they used to do.