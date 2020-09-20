Gardaí break up rave attended by 60 people at Dublin flat complex

Gardaí broke up a large gathering of young people at a residential flat complex in Dublin on Saturday night.

Approximately 60 people were in attendance at the gathering on Saturday, in contravention of the rules on social distancing and the size of social gatherings, with a maximum of only 15 people allowed to meet outdoors in Dublin amid its Level 3 restrictions.

Social media posts showed footage of a rave at Oliver Bond Street flats in Dublin’s south inner city on Saturday night.

The footage showed a DJ playing dance music from a marquee in the grounds of a flat complex.

In a statement, gardaí said they responded to reports of a gathering at a residential complex.

They requested the crowd there to disperse. Gardaí maintained a presence in the area and said that no breaches of regulations were detected.

A number of patrols were conducted in the area over the course of the evening.

In a statement, gardaí said: “In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

“This has seen gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”

The Dublin southwest inner city local electoral district, which includes the Oliver Bond Street flats, has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

According to the Health Surveillance Protection Centre, the electoral district had 69 confirmed cases of Covid-19 between September 1st and 14th.

It had a rate of 163 cases per 100,000 of population for that time period, three times the average for the rest of the State.