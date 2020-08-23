Gardaí arrest two men after patrol car rammed at speed on M1

Gardaí have arrested two men who rammed their speeding car into a patrol vehicle on the M1 outside Dundalk.

Shortly after 3pm, Gardaí encountered a vehicle travelling southbound on the M1 motorway which was suspected of having been involved in an incident in Lisburn, Co Antrim earlier in the day.

Gardaí signalled for the car to stop as it was travelling on the M1 outside Dundalk, Co Louth.

The vehicle came to a halt and as Gardaí alighted from the unmarked patrol car, the offending vehicle rammed into the patrol car and took off at speed.

The gardaí involved radioed ahead and the vehicle was stopped on the M1 southbound between junctions 14 and 15 at approximately 3.30pm.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was travelling along the M1 motorway in the Dundalk area between the hours of 2.45pm and 3.30pm today, Sunday 23rd August 2020, who may have camera (dash cam) footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.