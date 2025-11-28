Number of homeless people in Ireland reaches new record high in October

Almost 16,800 people were in emergency homeless accommodation during October, including 5,274 children in 2,484 families. File photograph

The number of homeless people in Ireland has reached a new record high of more than 16,700, including more than 5,200 children, latest figures show.

The monthly homeless report from the Department of Housing, published on Friday, shows there were 16,766 people in emergency accommodation during the week of October 20th to the 26th.

That was made up of 11,492 adults and 5,274 children in 2,484 families.

It is an increase on September when there was 11,376 adults and 5,238 children in Homeless Emergency Accommodation, a total of 16,614 people.

In October 2024 the monthly homeless report showed there were 10,321 adults and 4,645 children homeless during the week used to gather data.

From October 2024 to October 2025, there has been an 11.3 per cent increase in the number of homeless adults and a 13.5 per cent increase in the number children.

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said the number of children who would be without homes over the coming Christmas was “heartbreaking”.

“For many it will be their second or even third year opening their presents in emergency accommodation,” he said. “Children who are homeless are having their childhoods stolen one day at a time. This is wrong and we can – and must – end this human crisis.”

He said the Government’s most recent housing plan needs specific deadlines and clear milestones to track progress and maintain accountability.

“Urgency, robust targets, and timely delivery are crucial to ensure families and individuals experiencing homelessness have secure housing,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on housing, Eoin Ó Broin, noted that the latest figures showed increases across all categories of homelessness.

“We have record levels of homelessness and record numbers of eviction notices. This means that homelessness will continue to rise in the months ahead,” he said and called on the Government to urgently introduce an emergency ban on no-fault evictions.

The Simon Communities of Ireland (SCI) expressed “deep concern” at the latest figures showing yet another increase.

Ber Grogan, executive director, said such “alarming levels of homelessness” would only continue to grow in 2026 unless urgent solutions were delivered.

“It’s shocking that so many people will go without this basic security at a time meant for joy and family ... It’s time we started to see the rising numbers go the other way, and the only way that can happen is if the Government acts now on the Housing Plan,” he said.

“We urgently need to see real, lasting delivery that ensures every person can experience the dignity, security, and hope they all deserve this Christmas and beyond.”