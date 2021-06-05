Gardaí arrest 14 people after crowds congregate in Dublin city centre

Gardaí arrested 14 people over alleged public order offences after crowds congregated in Dublin city centre on Friday evening.

Several public order incidents occurred in the south city centre area involving groups of people at several locations including South William St, St Stephen’s Green and Temple Bar Square, gardaí said.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the force said a group of people threw glass bottles and other objects at gardaí on South William Street. The statement said gardaí attempted to engage with this group and then decided to disperse it.

Videos posted on social media show gardaí with batons drawn, charging crowds on South William St.

In total, 14 people (nine adults and five juveniles) were arrested for public order offences and detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda stations. Six people were charged with public order offences and released. Two people received an adult caution while one was released pending a summons for public order offences. The five juveniles were released and referred for juvenile liaison officers.

One garda received hospital treatment after being injured in the leg; one Garda patrol vehicle was damaged.

The Garda statement said the force would continue to patrol and manage crowds on public streets and spaces.

“While extra facilities are being provided by local authorities An Garda Síochána appeals for consideration for other persons using the spaces, local residents and businesses.”

The statement added: “An Garda Síochána has been consistent from the start in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, based on our tradition of policing by consent, An Garda Síochána will continue to focus on the approach engage, explain, encourage the public with enforcement only as a last resort.”

Large groups of peole gathered in the South William St area last weekend. The scenes prompted some observers to voice concerns over social distancing and public health while others called for better facilties, such as more bins and temporary toilets.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu this week said one hundred and fifty portaloo toilets and more than 100 bins will be added to Dublin city centre from this weekend to accommodate people socialising in the city.

The move followed calls from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other politicians for better outdoor facilities on the city’s streets after a backlash about rubbish left after on-street drinking last weekend.

Local authorities around the country will be asked to put extra bins and toilets on streets to facilitate outdoor summer socialising this year.

In a series of Twitter posts, Ms Chu said she had received confirmation from the city’s Recovery Task Force manager that 150 portaloo toilets, 54 large eurobins and 80 barrel bins would be added across the city “with a specific focus on high footfall areas in the city centre”.