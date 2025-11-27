Americans in Ireland think of home at Thanksgiving: ‘There are troubled times over there’

One American couple’s “most memorable” Thanksgiving was when they got caught up in the Dublin riots this time two years ago while out for dinner.

Tania Etter from Pennsylvania and her husband Marcus from San Francisco moved to Dublin seven years ago as part of his job.

Thanksgiving, which Americans – including those living in Ireland – celebrate today, is his favourite holiday.

“American holidays are very commercialised whereas there’s nothing about Thanksgiving other than eat, drink, family and sport,” he says.

Thanksgiving has nothing of the “pretentiousness” of other holidays, he adds.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November and dates back to 1621 when European settlers, or Pilgrims as they were known, were having trouble growing enough food. Native Americans taught them how to grow crops and the Pilgrims invited them to a feast as a thank-you.

The couple were attending a Thanksgiving event with other Americans when the riots broke out in November 2023 and they couldn’t get home.

“We walked south of Ranelagh before we finally found a taxi man who we could convince to take us home,” he recalled.

“It was an adventure,” added Ms Etter.

Christina Campbell, Tania Etter and Molly Coyle Shibley. Photograph: Alan Betson

They have a tradition of putting messages in a stuffed animal known as Terry the Thanksgiving turkey that sits as a table centrepiece. Family and friends write messages of what they are thankful for. The messages become the tail feathers and after dinner, the turkey is plucked and messages read aloud.

Marcus is thankful for his Irish citizenship which he received this year and their recent move to their home in Blackrock, south Dublin.

“I just went back to America for the first time in four years for our business trip. I can absolutely and unequivocally say I do not miss it,” he said.

He misses his family at home but Teams and Zoom calls make it “easier”.

This year they will celebrate with a pre-prepared meal at home with their dogs. The Late Late Toy Show has become one of their holiday season traditions.

“Our view is you can’t just be American and hold on to all your Americanisms. You’re living in a new culture, a new world, a new society, you need to adopt that.”

Molly Coyle Shibley moved to Ireland in 2019. She is grateful to live here but feels “guilty” for family still in the US.

Originally from Massachusetts, Coyle Shibley settled in Rathfarnham, south Dublin with her husband Tom while pregnant with their first child Nora after he was offered a job in Dublin.

“I’m very grateful to be in Ireland for different reasons every year,” she said.

“Last year, we bought a house. This year my husband and daughter’s citizenship applications were approved and I’m applying for mine.”

Ms Shibley celebrates with the same group of friends every year. “They have seen my daughter grow up, they’re my family away from home.”

Margie O’Rourke has been living in Ireland since 1987 and settled in St Margaret’s in north Dublin, where her husband, who she met in her hometown of Philadelphia, is from.

“The major thing with Thanksgiving is family so it’s a weird experience being away from family,” she said.

“Most people here are completely unaware it’s Thanksgiving.”

She is thankful for her good health and that of her husband and family, and grateful for friends and little things like “the green grass and a cup of tea”.

“It took me 10 years to settle here but life is good. There are troubled times over there [in the US],” she said.

“Thanksgiving – it’s tradition and it’s part of me.”

