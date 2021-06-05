Several people arrested after crowds gather in Dublin city centre

Gardaí have made several arrests over alleged public order incidents after crowds of people gathered in Dublin city centre on Friday evening.

Videos posted on social media show gardaí, with batons drawn, charging crowds on South William Street.

Gardaí were called to attend the scene as significant numbers of people congregated around the city centre street and surrounding areas.

In response, objects were thrown at gardaí by some groups of young people. A Garda spokesman said no members of the force were injured.

Gardaí dispersed the large crowds and continued visible patrols across the city centre into Friday evening.

In recent weekends, large numbers of people have gathered in several city centre spots, such as along South William Street and the Grand Canal, to socialise and drink takeaway pints.

Previously, small Garda patrols encouraged people to move along from congregated areas later in the evenings.

Following scenes of crowds gathered in Dublin city centre last weekend, gardaí had signalled some streets could be closed off in order to avoid a repeat of large levels of on-street drinking.

On Thursday, a large group of young people broke through security barriers to gather on St Stephen’s Green bandstand, which had been closed off to protect the historic structure.

Several people climbed up onto the rafters of the bandstand, while a large speaker played music to a tightly packed crowd of people dancing, with no social distancing in place, and few people wearing face masks.