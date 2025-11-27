Ireland should be EU-US bridge, says Washington’s ambassador

“Ireland, with its deep understanding of both American business culture and the political system in Brussels, is uniquely placed,” the US ambassador, Edward Walsh, writes in The Irish Times

Ireland is “uniquely placed” to be an “interpreter” and a “bridge” between the Trump administration and the European Union, the US ambassador Edward Walsh has said.

Writing in today’s Irish Times to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Mr Walsh – who was appointed Ambassador to Ireland by president Donald Trump this year – said Ireland was “uniquely placed” to play the role of go-between in the increasingly fractious relationship between Washington and the EU.

Mr Walsh said the United States was “reassessing elements of its foreign policy throughout the world to encourage fair burden-sharing and balanced economic competition”.

“This should not be seen as a retreat from Europe or from Ireland. It is a call for a more mature partnership in which all sides contribute fully to security and prosperity,” he wrote.

However, he warned that “when new regulations risk limiting access to markets or disproportionately affecting leading American industries” it would be important for the EU and US “to talk openly and constructively”.

This is likely a reference to Brussels’ efforts to regulate tech companies, which have antagonised the Trump administration.

“Ireland, with its deep understanding of both American business culture and the political system in Brussels, is uniquely placed to play the role of interpreter and trusted bridge,” Mr Walsh wrote.

“Ireland’s future is not to choose between America and Europe, but to help both understand each other and to advance shared interests for decades to come.

“As Ireland prepares to assume the EU presidency in 2026, it will be positioned more than ever to serve as a vital transatlantic connector, ensuring that US and European priorities are aligned during a pivotal moment for global co-operation. There’s no better country to play this role.”

Mr Walsh also said there would be a major US-Ireland economic conference next autumn.

“Senior leaders from the US government and American industry will travel to Dublin to work directly with their Irish counterparts across the political, business and academic spheres to forge practical outcomes that support long-term co-operation,” he said.