Five countries added to mandatory hotel quarantine list

Five further countries are to be added to the list covered by mandatory hotel quarantine requirements for incoming travellers.

The five countries to be added are Afghanistan, Egypt, Trinidad and Tobago, Sri Lanka, and Sudan.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced they would be added to the list of designated countries from 4am, Tuesday, June 8th.

Passengers arriving into the State from countries on the list must quarantine in hotels under a system introduced earlier this year.

Those who enter the hotel quarantine system can leave after 11 days if they receive a negative PCR test on the 10th day of their stay.

Those coming from countries not on the designated list must quarantine at home for 14 days, or until they receive a negative Covid-19 test within five days of arrival.

It is also a legal requirement for incoming travellers into Ireland to have a negative Covid-19 PCR test within three days prior to arrival.

The Department of Health has said due to concerns about new variants of Covid-19, people coming from the UK “are strongly advised to avail of free testing five days after arrival”, and to strictly adhere to home quarantine measures.