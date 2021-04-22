Further 10 deaths due to Covid-19 and 617 new cases reported

A further 10 deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team. This brings to 4,866 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 617 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 245,310 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Seven of the deaths occurred in April, one in March, one in February and the other in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 62 to 104 years.

Of the new cases notified, 299 are men and 318 are women. The median age is 33 years old and 70 per cent are under 45.

Meanwhile, new data from the Health Service Executive shows there were 29 cases of coronavirus detected among people in hotel quarantineup until Monday, an increase of 11 on the figure the figure the previous week.

So far 1,355 swabs have been used to test residents, while a further 338 swabs have been used for testing hotel staff.

Incoming travellers from designated states are required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility. Passengers who have travelled from or through “red list” countries are tested within 36 hours of arrival into Ireland and on day 10 of their mandatory hotel quarantine. Hotel staff are tested on a weekly basis.

The weekly HSE report detailing figures on testing and tracing also shows there was a positivity rate of 2.2 per cent across 31 primary schools tested last week. In 18 secondary schools the rate was 0.5 per cent. The rate in primary schools has hovered between 1.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent over the last four weeks, while it has been under 1 per cent in secondary schools for the last three weeks.

The data shows that the positivity in childcare facilities remained stable over a two-week period after dropping from 5.7 per cent during the week until March 27th to 4 per cent last week. One special school, where 127 individuals were tested, returned a positivity rate of 1.6 per cent last week.

Serial testing in nursing homes is showing a positivity rate that is continuing to decline as the vaccine effect kicks in. Almost 50,000 tests have been carried out in nursing homes since March 29th, with 52 cases of the virus detected, giving it a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent. A similar rate (0.12 per cent) has been found in mental health facilities, where two cases have been identified among 1,669 people tested since March 29th.

Food production facilities had marginally higher rates of detection (0.33 per cent), although this figure is also declining. Since April 6th, more than 12,500 tests have been completed and 42 cases of the virus identified.

The average person testing positive for the virus last week had 3.3 close contacts. Of close contacts referred for testing up in the week to April 11th, 87 per cent attended appointments. Twenty-two per cent of those contacts tested positive for the virus, while the rate for household close contacts was higher, at 32 per cent.

Up to Tuesday, April 20th, 1,124 cases have been detected at walk-in centres across the State. A further three walk-in test centres opened across Dublin last week, while another opened in Tipperary. Since Wednesday walk-ins have been accepted at the test centre in Tralee, Co Kerry.