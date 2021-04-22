Mourners invited to line Finglas streets for slain Jennie Poole

Mourners have been invited to line the streets of Finglas, Dublin, in honour of 24-year-old Jennie Poole who was killed in her home last weekend.

Arrangements for the mother-of-two’s funeral were being made as a fundraiser established to meet those costs, and to help towards the care of her two children, had far exceeded the initial €10,000 goal.

On Thursday, four days after the fund was set up online, just over €64,000 had been raised, with donations still being made. A total of 2,200 donors had contributed, with some people giving €1,000.

Ms Poole sustained fatal injuries in an assault at her apartment on Melville Drive, Finglas, just before 2pm on Saturday. She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Connolly hospital, Blanchardstown, where was pronounced dead.

Ms Poole had two young children, a seven-year-old girl and four-year-old boy. All three lived at the apartment where she was attacked and a man is before the courts at present in relation to the killing.

Ms Poole worked at Beneavin Lodge Care Home and was a former player with Erin’s Isle GAA Club in Finglas, which said all of its members had been shocked at her death and would remember her with great fondness.

Funeral procession

Her death notice said while her funeral service would be limited to 25 mourners in attendance at the Mass in St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, next Tuesday at 10am, people could also watch the service online.

“For people wishing to pay their respects and show support to her family and to honour Jennie on the morning of her funeral, they may line the route of her funeral procession,” the death notice stated.

The notice added that the cortege would set out from Finglas Place at 9.45am on Tuesday and would proceed on foot to St Canice’s. After the service the cortege will drive into the grounds of Erin’s Isle and also pass her parent’s home on Ballygall Crescent en route to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Those planning to be present at any of the locations the cortege would pass through, or stop at, are urged to follow social distancing guidelines.