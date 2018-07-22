Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Belfast

A man has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Belfast on Sunday evening.

The M2 motorway was closed in both directions following the collision and several people were taken to hospital.

Closures were in place country-bound at York Street and city-bound at Fortwilliam roundabout, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said.

The M3 was also closed in both directions between the Sydenham bypass and York Street. Diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

The PSNI appealed for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.