Fun in the sun: readers share photos of the wonderful weekend weather
From sunlit swims to family days out, readers make the most of the glorious weather
Updated: 3 minutes ago
Alfie and Heidi looking out across the sea at Loughshinny, Co Dublin. Photograph: Fiona Kehoe
The sun is out – for the moment, anyway. The dry, warm weather seen across the country at the weekend is due to last another day or two before some scattered showers return, according to Met Éireann.
Temperatures rose more than 20 degrees over the last few days, with people taking to parks, beaches and crossing county lines for the first sunny weekend since the most recent relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions.
We asked our readers to send in photos of the sunny weather and here is a selection of what we received.