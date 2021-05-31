Fun in the sun: readers share photos of the wonderful weekend weather

The sun is out – for the moment, anyway. The dry, warm weather seen across the country at the weekend is due to last another day or two before some scattered showers return, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures rose more than 20 degrees over the last few days, with people taking to parks, beaches and crossing county lines for the first sunny weekend since the most recent relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions.

We asked our readers to send in photos of the sunny weather and here is a selection of what we received.

The view from Killiney Hill on Monday morning. Photograph: Gerard McDonnell

John Lacy stretching and taking in the views at Howth Summit on his morning cycle with Stephen McGovern. Photograph: Stephen McGovern

Luca Hengst (10) enjoying the wonderful weather in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph: Thierry Hengst

Some of the rubbish left in the Brittas Bay sand dunes, in Co Wicklow, by messy visitors. Photograph: Maximilian Hennessy/Colm Hennessy

Swimmers enjoy an early morning swim at the Forty Foot, in Dublin, on Sunday morning. Photograph: Nicci Brock

Nicholas McGovern (9) learning to golf at sundown at Elm Park, Dublin. Photograph: Stephen McGovern

Philip (2) taking an after-lunch nap during a day out at Ardgillan Castle and Demesne in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, on Sunday. His parents, Matej and Natalia, said they had an ‘absolutely amazing day at a gorgeous place’. Photograph: Matej and Natalia

Emily (9) and Meadhbh (7) enjoyed a visit to Newbridge house and farm in Donabate, Co Dublin, on Sunday, pictured with their Dad Andrew

Síofra (2) enjoying the peony roses in the garden of her home in Raheny, Co Dublin. Photograph: Alma Walsh and Andrew Croughan

Sunlight pouring through the trees at Elm Park golf club, in Dublin, on Sunday evening. Photograph: Stephen McGovern

‘Surfing in Strandhill, Sligo, with our girls and Spanish exchange students’. Photograph: Brenda Walker

Declan and Marie Maxwell Stopped for some ice cream from Teddy’s, while walking the pier in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph : Declan Maxwell

‘Serenity on the canal’ in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photograph: Susan Fitzgerald