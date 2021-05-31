Sunday was hottest day of year with more sunshine on the way

Share your sunny pics

“Things change more noticeably on Wednesday,” Mr Murphy warned, adding that there will be “heavy and persistent rain” pushing up from the south. It will be a wet day for most of the country, although it should stay dry in Ulster. Munster will experience maximum temperatures of 15 degrees, while it could reach 22 degrees in northern counties.

At the moment, Thursday looks as though it will start quite cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain, he said. The afternoon looks set to be drier, with temperatures again expected to surpass 20 degrees.

Although scattered showers are predicted for the end of the week, Friday will start mostly dry with sunny spells. Met Éireann is predicting a slightly cooler day, with temperatures in the late teens.

Crowds enjoying Clonskeagh Park along the bank of the River Dodder in Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Mr Murphy cautioned that it is “too early to say” how the bank holiday weekend will play out, but currently it looks as though there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers.

“It doesn’t look too bad at present. Temperatures are likely to be in the mid to late teens… That is subject to change,” he added.

Meanwhile, the heat is bringing with it a high ultraviolet radiation (UV) index score of six to seven, meaning it is “vital” anyone spending time outdoors protects their skin against sunburn and skin cancer, the Marie Keating Foundation is warning.

As sunseekers make a break for the beaches and green patches, the foundation is urging people to use sunscreen with factor 30+ protection, to wear protective clothing, hats and sunglasses, and to seek shade when the sun is at its peak between 11am and 3pm.

Director of nursing with the foundation, Helen Forristal, noted that skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with 12,000 non-melanoma versions and about 1,200 melanoma skin cancers diagnosed in the country each year.

There are “lots of misconceptions and a lack of understanding” of which sunscreens will protect against the sun’s harmful rays, she said.

“It is key that you look for a brand that offers both UVA and UVB protection and is rated with five stars ideally. There are also many myths around how much sunscreen to apply and how long it lasts; it is key that people get a better understanding, as rates of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are on the rise,” she added.