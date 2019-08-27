Four religious-run schools switching to multi-denominational model

Four religious-run primary schools are changing to a multi-denominational model this year.

Scoil an Ghleanna CNS, Co Kerry; Tahilla CNS, Co Kerry; and Lecarrow CNS, Co Roscommon – previously Catholic schools – will now fall under the patronage of local Education and Training Boards (ETBs).

Kilnamanagh CNS, Co Wexford is being transferred from the Church of Ireland.

Three other Steiner schools – Mol an Oige, Co Clare; Galway CNS; and Raheen Wood, Co Clare – that were already multi-denominational have been chosen to become Community National Schools (CNS).

Three newly established ETB schools will also be opening in Dunshauglin, Ashbourne and Swords.

Nessa White, general secretary of Education and Training Boards Ireland, said she is “delighted” to see the CNS model growing across the country.

She said; “2019 will bring many new opportunities and challenges to the CNS model, in particular the seven schools with an existing children, parent and staff body moving over the CNS model.

“These schools come from a variety of patrons and will have different needs in order to make the transition successfully. ETBI [Eductiona and Training Board Ireland] and ETBs will work closely with these schools to ensure that reconfiguration is a success for them and for the CNS model.”

The Government has pledged to have 400 multi-denominational primary schools by 2030.