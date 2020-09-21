Four men in their 40s die in separate crashes over two days

Four men, all aged in their 40s, have died in four separate road incidents across the State in less than two days.

The latest deaths bring to 109 the total number of people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

A man in his 40s has died and another man is seriously injured following a collision between two cars on the N7 in Dublin in the early hours of Monday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Dublin city morgue. A man in his 30s was taken to Tallaght hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man in his late 20s was also taken to Tallaght to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Collision with lorry

Also on Monday, a van driver in his 40s died on the N24 in Co Tipperary after his vehicle was in collision with a lorry.

The lorry driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to Waterford University hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed while forensic collision investigators examine the scene. Gardaí have appealed for any road users travelling on the N24 between Kilsheelan and Carrick-on-Suir between 7.25am and 7.30am on Monday, and anyone who witnessed the collision, to contact them.

Separately, another man in his 40s died on Sunday two car collision on the N15 near Rathcormack in Co Sligo. The collision happened at around 11.50am on Sunday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the second car, who is in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway by air ambulance where her condition is described as serious. The two other passengers travelling in her car were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have information relating to the incident, to come forward.

Cyclist

A male cyclist, who died on Saturday in a collision involving a car, has been named as David Steele, who lived in Swords.

Mr Steele’s wife Karen posted on Facebook that her husband was killed instantly following the incident on the R108 road at St Margaret’s near Dublin airport on Saturday.

Ms Steel paid tribute to the “love of my life, my husband and my soulmate”, describing the Facebook update as “the hardest post I’ve ever had to write”.

“My world will never be the same... absolutely heartbroken. My ironman forever. The big strong man forever.”

The 109 deaths on the road so far this year is up from the 98 deaths reported during the same period last year, according to the latest Garda data.

Of those who died, 23 were pedestrians, 42 drivers, 23 passengers, 15 motorcyclists and six were cyclists.