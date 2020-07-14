Four girls rescued after being trapped in burning barn deliberately set alight

Four teenage girls were trapped inside a burning barn outside Belfast that had been deliberately set alight by a gang of youths who set blocks of polystyrene on fire and threw them into the building.

The girls, who entered the disused barn on Monday evening, were “extremely fortunate” to get out alive, said Detective Sergeant Hollie McCarta: “The consequences could have been devastating.”

Several male youths

Besides throwing blocks of lighted polystyrene into the building in the Mount Eagles Avenue district of Dunmurray, a gang of male youths threw wood and stones, trappling the girls inside.

One of the girls managed to raise the alarm on a mobile telephone, and units of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service quickly hurried to the scene, rescuing the girls and putting out the fire.

“ This was a terrifying ordeal for the girls trapped inside and if they had not managed to contact the authorities the consequences could have been devastating,” said the fire brigade.

Appealing for public assistance in tracing who started the fire Detective Sergeant McCartan said those “responsible showed a complete disregard for the safety and wellbeing of those inside”.

The officer said that “thankfully there were no reports of any serious injuries and only minor damage was caused to the barn”.

She added, “One of the males involved was described as having blonde hair which was shaved at the sides and wearing a black top and navy bottoms. Another was described as wearing a green and white coloured top, with a third described as wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood covering his face.”

Alliance West Belfast representative Donnamarie Higgins said she was utterly shocked by the incident.

“I find it hard to believe someone, much less young people, could do something which could have easily led to serious tragedy,” she said.

“This can only be seen as an attempt to at least injure these girls, if not more They are extremely lucky to have escaped with no serious injuries. My thoughts are with them after what must have been a completely distressing time,” added Ms Higgins.

“I urge anyone who knows the young males involved or who has any information whatsoever on this incident to contact police with it immediately,” she said.