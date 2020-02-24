Forecast for the week: More rain and bitterly cold weather expected

Another wet and cold week is in store with rainfall levels above normal though not on the scale of recent weeks.

The forecast model suggests rainfall will be between 125 and 250 per cent above normal though that may be revised downwards by Met Éireann.

Only in the south coast, which has not been affected by flooding, will rainfall be lower than normal.

It will remain windy and with lower temperatures than normal with the chance of sleet and snow in some places.

“It is unsettled, but it is not as bad as it was last week. It is a more showery outlook,” said Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin.

“My main concern is for frost and ice everywhere this week which is going to make driving conditions difficult.

“It will be definitely colder than of late, but it will be a showery regime. It is not going to improve things drastically, but there are some opportunities for it (river levels) to recover a little bit.

“At the moment there is a lot of low pressure around next weekend. We are not out of the woods with the risk of more rain coming. The next few days are more showery so rainfall levels won’t be what they are like last week, but showers can top up the flooding.”

Monday

Monday will be a drier day than of late with some sleet and snow in parts of the north and northwest. It will be cold on Monday with minimum temperatures approaching freezing.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be very cold and windy, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may be of hail and sleet, with a risk of some snow showers, mainly over high ground. Tuesday will be another cold night. “The air moving into the northwest is much colder,” explained Ms Gavin. “There are showers in it and some will turn wintery into tomorrow. It is quite an unstable flow.”

There could be treacherous road conditions during Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, there will be scattered showers mainly over high ground.

Thursday

There is a possibility of heavy rain on Thursday night and it will remain cold.

Friday

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that it will remain very cold and unsettled for the end of the week and the weekend, with a risk of further wintry precipitation and with a risk of frost at night. There will be dry, bright intervals also.