Female pedestrian dies after crash involving car and lorry in Dublin

A female pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Phibsborough, Dublin 7.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic crash which involved a lorry, a car and the deceased woman. The crash occurred at about 1pm on Saturday on the Phibsborough Road. The woman, whose age is unconfirmed at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the lorry and car were uninjured.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.