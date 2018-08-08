Family concerned for 57-year-old man missing from Dublin

Gardaí have asking the public for help to find a 57-year-old man missing from his Dublin home.

Patrick Holland was last seen at his home on Pearse Street in Dublin 2 early on bank holiday Monday.

A Garda spokeswoman said they and Mr Holland’s family were concerned for him.

Mr Holland is described as being 176cm (5ft 9 in) in height, of a large build with white and grey hair.

A spokeswoman said he wears his glasses at all times and has brown eyes. It is not known what Mr Holland was wearing when he left home on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 - 6669000, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.