Experts warn travel green list will create confusion

Experts have continued to warn that a so-called “green list” of countries deemed comparatively safe in terms of Covid-19 infection spread will confuse people who might consider it an informal permission to travel.

On Monday Morning, Labour’s transport spokesman Duncan Smith said the approach to listing certain countries was problematic.

“Green means go, they’ve gotten the messaging all wrong,” he told RTÉ radio, stressing the need for the country not to go backwards.

The concerns around the treatment of the list – the publication of which was postponed from Monday – has attracted similar views from other commentators as the country continues its attempt to balance the need for summer breaks with the ongoing health crisis.

Also speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, intensive care consultant Dr Catherine Motherway said that clarity on the issue was now required.

“I can see why people would find the green list confusing,” she said. “If you don’t have to travel you shouldn’t travel.”

Dr Motherway said she understood that this was going to be particularly difficult for the tourism industry and that for this year people needed to support the travel industry in Ireland and holiday at home.

The green list will negate the need for two weeks of self-imposed isolation on return from specified countries. Current advice on the Department of Foreign Affairs website is that the public should continue to avoid non-essential trips abroad.

Increase

“Coronavirus is still spreading around the world. Many countries are seeing the number of infections increase again,” it cautions.

“In Ireland, we have made progress on slowing down the spread of the virus. But the risk of bringing back the virus from other countries remains high.”

It said for those who cannot avoid essential travel, the green list was being prepared and will be kept under regular review.

Dr Jack Lambert, consultant in infectious diseases, said there is a need for a green list of the type that already exist elsewhere in the EU.

“People are coming into Ireland whether we like it or not,” he told Today with Sarah McInerney.

“We actually need to have a plan because Covid is not a short term problem, it’s going to be a long term problem; we need to come up with long term solutions.”

Given the potential longevity of the pandemic, Dr Lambert argued for an approach that might include green and red zones, or areas of differing risk for travel.

“We need to come up with a proactive plan for Ireland that makes sense from a safety standpoint, from a psychological standpoint, and from an economic standpoint.”

He noted that just 12 per cent of current Covid-19 cases in Ireland are imported.

However, on the same programme, south Dublin GP Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail continued the theme regarding green list confusion.

He said on top of a list of supposedly safe countries and a contradictory appeal not to travel, “we are then being bombarded with ads” from Ryaniar on over 1,000 available destinations.

“What I am seeing in my surgery is people that are completely confused. I’m confused. It’s a completely mixed message...it needs to be simplified,” he said.

He said holidays should not be taken and that essential travel might include personal or business emergencies, such as a sick relative living abroad.

Meanwhile, as frustration mounts over the delay in its publication, political tensions have also grown between the three coalition parties.

Limited list

It is now understood the list, when eventually published, will be reduced to a very limited number of countries. It is to be finalised at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Travel writer Eoghan Corry said the rest of Europe has moved on the issue of travel guidance but that here “with the change of Government there wasn’t anyone to make that decision and into the vacuum we had a lot of personal opinions” being made public on the issue.

“It is something that people have become fixated on,” he told RTÉ, saying that Ireland has not even developed the start of a plan to manage travel.

Mr Corry said many of the outbreaks in foreign countries have occurred in areas that tourists would not normally visit, particularly suburbs.

“There seems to be an understanding across Europe that we don’t have here...that life has to go on,” he said.

“You would think [travel] is a major contributor [to the Covid problem] from the narrative in Ireland but that hasn’t been the international experience.”