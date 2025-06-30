Divisions emerge between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over college fees

Simon Harris: 'I know how middle Ireland is still really feeling the squeeze.' Photograph: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA

Sharp divisions have emerged between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the future of third-level fees, after recent suggestions from the Minister for Higher Education James Lawless that the end of cost-of-living packages would mean that the fees payable by students would increase.

Last night Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris sent a voice note to his party’s TDs reassuring them that, contrary to the suggestions of the Fianna Fáil Minister, the budget would seek to reduce the costs of going to college.

“The budget will be agreed by Government with key input from the party leaders. But it does need to help families with the cost of putting a young person through college,” said Mr Harris.

“That’s the programme for government that I’ve signed up for, it’s the programme for government that Fine Gael has signed up for – one that commits to reducing fees.”

Mr Harris added: “I know how middle Ireland is still really feeling the squeeze.”

The annual student contribution of €3,000 has been reduced by a €1,000 grant from the Government as part of its cost-of-living measures in recent budgets.

Mr Lawless said at the weekend that with no cost-of-living package due for this year, he will not have the funding to reduce the fees again, meaning that students could face a €1,000 increase next year.

On Monday a spokesman for the Minister said that he intended to reduce the cost of going to college as committed to in the programme for government.

“It is important to move on from temporary measures and into a more sustainable permanent system, but this may take a few budgets,” he said.

Sources said Mr Lawless intends to maximise assistance to those in need at the expense of universal benefits that all college students, including those from a wealthy background, receive.

But senior Fine Gael sources scoffed at the idea that Mr Lawless would reduce the cost of college by effectively increasing fees and warned that the party would insist that programme for government commitments were kept.

Fine Gael TD Maeve O’Connell said: “Reducing the cost of education and helping hard-pressed families is important to Fine Gael and our party.

“Now is not the time to row back on commitments made by the party during the last election and by this Government,” she said, in an unusual criticism of a Minister by a Coalition TD.

Ms O’Connell contrasted the cost of cutting the college fees with the cost of social welfare increases.

“To put this in context, for every €1 increase in social welfare rates, the cost is approximately €75 to €80 million. A €1,000 reduction in the student contribution fee costs €99 million. These are the choices that the Government will need to make as part of the Budget,” she said.

Opposition TDs were quick to leap on the issue.

“It is incredibly unfair to leave students in limbo,” said Labour Senator Laura Harmon.

“College should not be a luxury. We need long-term thinking when it comes to education, not short-term accounting. This type of chaotic policymaking only adds to the stress already facing young people.”

Sinn Féin’s Donna McGettigan said the “Government’s decision to hike up student fees by €1,000 is absolutely outrageous”.

Social Democrats spokeswoman Jen Cummins said: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael need to get their act together and keep their commitments to students and families to reduce third-level fees”.

She said that Mr Lawless’s comments were “a bombshell” for students and parents.