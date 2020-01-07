Eight dogs rescued from appalling conditions, ISPCA says

The Irish Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) removed eight dogs from a hoarding situation in Co Cork recently after they were found in “appalling conditions”.

The dogs, three Shih Tzus and five Bichons, all of varying ages between five and ten-years-old, were discovered in a dilapidated pen in Mallow.

The animals were in awful physical condition and suffering from badly matted coats, the ISPCA said.

Some of the dogs were suffering from dental issues and extremely overgrown nails due to inadequate care. As a result, many of the animals needed to be sedated prior to being treated and groomed to prevent further suffering.

Lisa O’Donovan, senior inspector at the ISPCA said the dogs were discovered in a “distressed state living in a dilapidated pen, which could only be described as a squalor”.

“It was really heart-breaking to see such lovely dogs living in such appalling conditions and the suffering they would have endured was just unimaginable. They now have the promise of a secure loving home ahead of them,” Ms O’Donovan said.

The eight dogs, which have been named Dee, Nicky, Rory, Ruby, Sophie, Penelope and Shelly, are currently in the care of the ISPCA.

The animal protection charity said they are all doing well and have been treated for dental and skin conditions and parasites.

They have also been vaccinated, microchipped and will be neutered prior to being responsibly rehomed.

The ISPCA added that members of the public who are interested in rehoming any of the dogs should contact them or look at their website. Investigations into the mistreatment of the animals are ongoing.

The charity has called on the public to pay attention to the care and treatment of animals in their local areas.

“We would appeal to the public to be vigilant about the care of animals in their neighbouring areas. Don’t hesitate to make that call if you suspect an animal could be suffering,” Ms O’Donovan added.

Members of the public should continue to report animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA by contacting the national animal cruelty helpline on 1890 515 515 or report cruelty via the association’s online form.