Four men (30s) arrested following €4.4m cannabis seizure

Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Four men in their 30s have been arrested following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated value of €4.4 million.

As part of an intelligence-led operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service, 220kg of herbal cannabis was seized on Friday. The searches took place in south Dublin and Co Kildare. The cannabis was seized by Revenue.

A further 10.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated market value of €210,000, and €10,000 in cash, was seized by An Garda Síochána in follow-up searches.

The men are being detained in Garda stations in Dublin and Kildare under the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007. Investigations are ongoing.