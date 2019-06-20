Dog praised after helping emergency services find his owner

A rescue dog has become an internet sensation after alerting gardaí to where his owner had fallen into a ditch.

Pat Brennan alerted gardaí on his mobile phone that he had fallen into a ditch and couldn’t get out of it while he was out taking Jack for his nightly walk in Portarlington, Co Laois.

The ditch was so deep that gardaí admit they would not have located Mr Brennan had Jack not remained by the side of the road.

Gardaí later posted a photograph of Jack beside the ambulance which took Mr Brennan to hospital and the photograph was widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

It shows Jack looking into the ambulance. The caption reads: “Man’s best friend. Elderly man out walking his dog last night near Portarlington fell into the ditch & couldn’t get out. Jack the Dog stayed by his side & showed Gardaí where he was. Even when ambulance arrived Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see him! Owner and Jack home now.”

His owner had a few bumps and scratches but is otherwise fine after his ordeal.

Mr Brennan’s wife Melanie said : “The gardaí would have driven past but for Jack sitting there. When the ambulance came, Jack would not move for anybody until he saw Pat was in the ambulance. He’s a bit of a character is our Jack.”

Mrs Brennan said she first noticed Jack when he started following her around the streets of Portarlingtonand then followed her home.

She took him to the vet and had him chipped. Somebody claimed him, but the dog resurfaced on Facebook as its putative owner said he couldn’t look after him.

She had Jack chipped and he was in a pound for 10 days before they adopted him.

“He’s quite a young dog. He’s actually a pup,” Mrs Brennan told Midlands 103FM. “We have him completely ruined. You just can’t help it. He’s one of those dogs.”

Jack was rewarded for his heroics with a lamb burger. “He’s such a lovely dog. Pat is fine if a bit shook up.”