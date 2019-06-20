PSNI get more time to question hotel owner over Tyrone deaths

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Co Tyrone is in police custody after detectives in the North were granted more time to question him.

Michael McElhatton was at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where PSNI officers investigating the deaths of three children were granted a 36 hour extension.

Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bullock (17), and Connor Currie (16), died after being caught in a crush of hundreds of teenagers who were seeking entry to a disco at the hotel in Cookstown, on March 17th.

Mr McElhatton presented himself to police after a pause in the original interview in March following his arrest on suspicion of manslaughter in the aftermath of the incident.

It is understood the court application was made as police only had around four hours left of the original 36 hour questioning period.

A police statement on Thursday confirmed they had been granted a 36 hour extension to question a 52-year-old man. “He is currently being interviewed in Dungannon Police Station.”