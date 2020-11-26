Decision on inter-county travel will come closer to Christmas , says Tánaiste

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said a decision on inter-county travel – including to Northern Ireland – will not be made until closer to Christmas.

He confirmed in the Dáil there “certainly will not be a ban on cross-Border travel”, but he said Level 3 does not permit inter-county travel of a non-essential nature.

Mr Varadkar said a decision on inter-county travel would not be decided by the Cabinet on Friday.

He pointed out that under Level 5 and Level 3 inter-county travel, including cross-Border travel for shopping or for visiting friends and relatives, will not be allowed.

Mr Varadkar said that under Level 3 “inter-county travel is allowed for work, education, for essential purposes like a medical appointment or caring for an elderly relative or a child who can’t be cared for by somebody else.

“That does not cover, unfortunately, visiting friends and relatives. It doesn’t cover shopping, it doesn’t cover weekends away.”

He said: “We hope to be in a position to advise people that they can travel between counties including Northern Ireland to visit friends and relatives closer to Christmas but will depend on the epidemiological data then.”

The Tánaiste added “at the moment the rates of Covid are much higher [in the North] than they are here but in two weeks’ time that might look very different because restrictions are being reimposed there.

“And we’ll make a decision on inter county travel including Northern Ireland nearer to Christmas.”

The Tánaiste had introduced the issue of restrictions on cross-Border travel during the Christmas period.

Mr Varadkar told his parliamentary party that cross-Border travel would have to be looked at by the Government given the high level of cases in the North. Mr Varadkar is understood to have requested data from the Department of Health on infection levels in the North.