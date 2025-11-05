State’s underlying exchequer deficit widens to €4.2bn without Apple boost

The Department of Finance said tax receipts, the main source of exchequer revenue, rose 3.2 per cent on the year to €78.8 billion in the 10 months to October – driven by a 6.3 per cent increase in corporation taxes, to €19.4 billion, excluding money stemming from the Apple tax case.

The underlying exchequer deficit more than doubled year-on-year to €4.2 billion for the first 10 months of 2025, as growth in Government spending outstripped a rise in tax revenue, according to Department of Finance figures.

The out-turn excludes the windfall received by the public coffers after Europe’s highest court ruled late last year that US tech giant Apple owned the Revenue Commissioners back-taxes and interest, totalling about €14 billion.

The exchequer recorded a headline deficit of €900 million for the 10 month period, compared to a surplus of €1.3 billion a year earlier, with the year-on-year comparison affected by higher Apple revenues in October 2024 as the money started to be transferred from an escrow account.

Tax receipts, the main source of exchequer revenue, rose 3.2 per cent on the year to €78.8 billion – driven by a 6.3 per cent increase in corporation taxes, to €19.4 billion, excluding money stemming from the Apple tax case.

However, gross voted expenditure, the biggest source of spending, surged 7.7 per cent to €87.1 billion. Total expenditure came to €100.3 billion for the first 10 months.

The overreliance of successive governments on unsustainably high corporation taxes from multinationals based in Ireland was underscored in a Department of Finance report published on Tuesday.

It said that a fall-off in such receipts could lead to a decline in exchequer revenue over the next four decades, relative to the size of the economy.

More than 2,000 scenarios for Ireland’s long-term economic and fiscal outlook up to 2065, ranging from highly positive to very challenging, are included in the so-called Future Forty report.

While the economy would continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate as 2065 approaches, total exchequer revenue is projected in the central scenario to fall from 34.5 per cent of modified gross national income (GNI*) in 2025 to 31.6 per cent by 2065.

Meanwhile, income tax receipts for the first 10 months of 2025 rose by 4.1 per cent on the year to €28.7 billion, while VAT increased by 4.3 per cent to €19.1 billion.

Capital gains tax was lumpy, soaring 38.4 per cent to €696 million, as was capital acquisitions tax, which jumped 56.3 per cent to €653 million. Motor tax was the online declining segment, dipping just 0.1 per cent to €803 million.