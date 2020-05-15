Decision not to re-open homeware stores ‘disappointing’, says Retail Ireland

Retail Ireland has described the Government’s decision not to allow homeware stores to reopen on Monday as “disappointing”, saying many businesses had invested time and money in preparations for the lifting of restrictions on May 18th.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys confirmed on Friday that while hardware stores, garden centres and farmers markets could re-open from next week as part of the gradual lifting of restrictions, homeware stores must remain closed for now.

Arnold Dillon, director of Retail Ireland, said the reopening timetable risked leaving many retailers closed for the foreseeable future. He urged the Government to consider bringing forward the reopening of the sector if public health objectives are met within a shorter time frame.

“While public health is the priority, the late removal of homeware stores from the first phase of reopening is disappointing,” said Mr Arnold. “Many businesses had invested a lot of time and money in preparing in line with the roadmap guidance.”

Businesses that do survive the lockdown period will reopen into a “dramatically altered economic and public health environment”, he said.

“The focus now must be on protecting viable but vulnerable retailers through this period, followed by major reboot of the economy.

“Significant additional interventions will be needed to safeguard retail businesses and jobs. This must include measures to address the issue of commercial rent liabilities accrued during the shutdown, which many businesses will simply be unable to pay.”

Ikea

Homeware retailer Ikea had announced this week it was preparing to reopen its Ballymun store and collection point in Carrickmines on Monday. An Ikea spokeswoman said the retailer had made “extensive plans” to ensure a safe experience for both customers and staff.

However, the Swedish company confirmed on Friday it would not reopen its Dublin stores next week but would continue selling products online.

“We will continue to plan for the safe reopening of our stores, once we get the go-ahead from the authorities, and look forward to welcoming back our customers in the not too distant future,” said a statement from the company.

When asked to clarify why homeware stores could not re-open, Ms Humphreys said only shops offering homeware “incidental to their primary retail functions” could open to customers as part of phase one.

“It is not intended that those stores that classify themselves as homeware and primarily sell items such as furniture, curtains or bedding should open,” she said. “So if you have a hardware shop that happens to have a small homeware section, you are allowed to open. If you are a homeware shop and that is your main line of business, you cannot open.”

Also speaking at Friday’s briefing, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said hardware stores were only opening because they were necessary for construction workers.

“We appreciate that there are going to be grey areas, and there are going to be difficulties,” Mr Varadkar said. “But we hope to iron those out over the next couple of days.”

“If you need to buy a new pair of curtains, you can wait a couple of weeks,” Minister for Health Simon Harris added. “Now is not the time to decide I’m going to dicky up the house or buy a new pair of curtains.”