Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Dublin on Monday

The cyclist who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Dublin on Monday night has died.

Thiago Osorio Cortes (28), from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, was struck by a car at North Wall Quay at 10.30pm on Monday night.

Mr Cortes was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital in serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said the car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene and was later recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later.

It is understood that Mr Cortes was delivering food on his bike for Deliveroo at the time of the collision.

The English Language Students’ Union of Ireland (ELSU) has organised a vigil to take place at the spire on Wednesday evening, during which people are asked to bring candles and signs, to wear black or a Deliveroo uniform.

The union has also requested that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing rules.

According to the event page for the vigil on social media, Mr Cortes was married and leaves his wife, family and friends behind.

A spokeswoman for Deliveroo said the death of Mr Cortes was a “tragedy and a terrible loss”.

“Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the family and friends of the rider. We will do everything we can to ensure that the family of the rider is supported during this extremely difficult time,” the spokeswoman added.

It is understood that Deliveroo is in touch with Mr Cortes’ family and that the company provides insurance which will provide support for the family of the rider.

Gardaí are appealing for witness in relation to the incident, particularly to anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday night.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, such as a dash-cam, from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.